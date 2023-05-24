Mom Says Google And Her Bank Refuse To Refund $6,000 Her Son Spent On Games

A single mother from Ohio said she is at a loss after her ten-year-old son inadvertently racked up $6,000 in charges while playing a game on her cell phone.

"When I first seen it, like my whole stomach just fell," Emily Chonko told WOIO. "I cried. I just felt like a big baby."

"I was like, oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, but I kinda just had faith that it would all work out."

Chonko reached out to Google to explain the situation and asked to have the charges reversed.

"I told them that my son was nonverbal, he's autistic that he didn't understand what he was doing he was just basically living his best life and getting all the coins for his game and didn't really understand the concept of money and how it works," Chonko said.

Google quickly denied her request to rescind the charges made by her son. She also reached out to her bank to dispute the charges. While the bank initially credited her the money, they changed their decision following an investigation and took the money out of her account.

"They just told me yesterday in the mail that they took back the credit and that they weren't gonna go forward with the claim, that they denied it," she said.

Chonko said she's worried about how she will take care of her son and eight-year-old daughter as a single mother. She said her husband passed away earlier in the year after a battle with diabetes.

"We've been going through a lot lately," Chonko said. "We're gonna get through it. It's not a bad life, just a small bad moment, so we're trying to stay positive."

Chonko told the news station she has removed her credit card from her phone and is still hoping that Google or her bank with change their mind and rescind the charges.