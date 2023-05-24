The Best Cheap Restaurant In Colorado

Americans are always looking for affordable eats, and many restaurants offer mouthwatering food and drinks at budget-friendly prices. If you're looking to save money and have a delicious meal, Cheapism rounded up the best cheap restaurant in every state. The list includes comfort food restaurants, diners, taquerias, barbecue joints, bakeries, noodle shops, and much more. The website also detailed how they determined their picks:

"Cheapism compiled this list of inexpensive and well-reviewed restaurants in all 50 states. The restaurants were chosen after comparing reviews on sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, and Zomato, as well as guides and accolades from local newspapers and regional magazines. This is a mix of time-tested institutions and newer up-and-comers. Each offers up a mouth-watering meal option for $10 or less before tax and tip."

The top pick for Colorado is Pho 95! Here's why it was chosen:

"The Mile High City's growing Vietnamese population has spiced up the local restaurant scene. Pho 95 is a leading purveyor of pho, the Vietnamese noodle soup. The dish has drawn accolades review sites for its large bowls of brisket, seafood, chicken, and veggie soups, which start at $12."

Pho 95 has a location in Denver and another one in Centennial.

Check out the full list on cheapism.com.