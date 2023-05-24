WATCH: Cowboy Lassos Runaway Cow On A Busy Highway

A skilled cowboy managed to successfully lasso a runaway cow as it ran across a busy highway in Michigan. The Michigan State Police said the cow had been on the loose for several weeks and shared the dashcam video that captured the wild chase as it came to an end.

The video, which features Western-themed music playing in the background, shows the cow running along the side of I-75 as a cowboy on horseback and a man on an ATV chase after it.

Suddenly, the cow turns and runs onto the busy highway.

"The cow managed to enter the highway, and troopers were able to shut down both lanes of the highway for safety, while wranglers on horseback and four wheels tried lassoing the cow," the Michigan State Police wrote on Instagram.

"Eventually, after much tomfoolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway. Troopers reopened the freeway, and things quickly got back to normal. The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock," the Michigan State Police Second District wrote on Twitter.