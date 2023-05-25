2 Dead, 100s At Risk Of Meningitis After Surgeries In Mexican Border Town

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning after two people died from fungal meningitis after having surgery in a Mexican border town.

The CDC said that over 200 people who received epidural anesthesia at clinics in Matamoros, Mexico, which is across the border from Brownsville, Texas, could be at risk for fungal meningitis.

Officials in Mexico have closed two clinics, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3, linked to the outbreak. Health officials are investigating other clinics to see if they are connected to the outbreak.

The CDC advised anybody who had surgery in Matamoros between January 1 and May 13 to immediately seek medical care, even if they do not have symptoms.

"Symptoms of fungal meningitis include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion," the CDC said. "It can take weeks for symptoms to develop, and they may be very mild or absent at first. However, once symptoms start, they can quickly become severe and life-threatening. Early testing and treatment can save lives."