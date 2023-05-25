Graduation Postponed Because Only 5 Seniors Eligible To Graduate

A Texas high school is postponing its graduation ceremony because almost all of the seniors are ineligible to graduate. According to KWTX, an audit found that only 28 of the 33 seniors at Marlin High School met the attendance or grade requirements to graduate.

" They told us that because of the students that didn't meet the requirements, it wouldn't be fair for only five students to walk the stage," Alondra Alvarado told the news station.

The school is working with the students and their families so they can make up the credit hours they need and pass any tests required to graduate.

"Our district will grow from this setback. Let this be a lesson learned for all. As we continue to go through our annual graduation audit, it's our obligation to ensure that all students have met all requirements. Support, accountability, & integrity will remain at the forefront," Marlin Independent School District Darryl Henson wrote on Twitter.

School officials have not set a formal date for the new graduation ceremony but said in a statement on Facebook they plan to hold it sometime in June.