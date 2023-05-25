Man Accused Of Shooting Roommate During Fight About Eating Last Hot Pocket

A Kentucky man is facing charges for allegedly shooting his roommate in the butt. The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department said that Clifton Williams got angry with his roommate because he ate the last Hot Pocket.

The two got into an argument, and Williams started throwing tiles at his roommate, who began to fight back. Eventually, the roommate told Williams he was leaving, and Williams returned to the house to retrieve a gun.

As the roommate tried to leave, Wiliams followed him outside and opened fire, shooting him in the butt. The victim told police he went several blocks to get help and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered not to have contact with the victim. His bond was set at $7,500. If convicted, Williams faces up to ten years behind bars.