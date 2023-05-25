Moneybagg Yo Reveals 'Fake' Advice Young Thug Gave Him

By Tony M. Centeno

May 25, 2023

Moneybagg Yo & Young Thug
Photo: Getty Images

Moneybagg Yo is sharing a valuable piece of advice he got from Young Thug early on in his career.

In a new interview Complex's "360 with Speedy Morman" debuted on Wednesday, May 24, the Memphis spitta reflected on the life-changing words he received from Thugger when they worked together in 2018. Young Thug told 'Bagg that, while they may be from different cities, they both come from the same environment. Thug also acknowledged how pure his heart is, but he told him that sometimes he's got to be "fake" in the music industry.

“Young Thug told me something before like... it was so crazy, free Young Thug!” 'Bagg began. "He was telling me ‘Bruh, I can tell we don’t come from the same city but we coming from the same place and same environment. In this game, You ain't even like to hear this. I can tell you got a pure heart and how you moving with your people. But in this game, to get where you going, you have to be fake. You have to play the part.”

'Bagg said he was able to feed off that piece of advice to get where he is today. After speaking about his relationship with Ari Fletcher, his net worth and advice for Ja Morant, Moneybagg Yo also shared an update on his upcoming project Hard To Love. He explained the meaning behind the mixtape's title, and revealed why he decided to push it's release date back.

"My favorite song on the project, it couldn't get cleared," he explained. "So we working towards making that happen. It's looking like June 2 right now."

Watch the entire interview with Moneybagg Yo below.

