Nicki Minaj Claims Yung Miami 'Borrowed' Her Popular Catchphrase

"*Hits @Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have 'borrowed' a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase*," Minaj tweeted. "Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my s**t drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 talkin bout u got into some thangssss. Um chile, anyways, so…😂🤣"



"Nicki @NICKIMINAJ what's really the problem???" Miami replied. "🤔 cause I definitely didn't get that from you LOL 😂 'let's get into some thing Chile' actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo."



Unlike her past beefs, the Queen rapper appeared to take the heated conversation into a different direction. Instead of adding fuel to the fire, Minaj offered Yung Miami to come on her "Queen Radio" show to discuss further. She was also prepared to go to Diddy with her concerns, but Caresha decided to accept the invitation.



"*stops typewriter* *Looks at the first legal draft* *rips it up*" Minaj wrote back. "*Hears puff desperately calling my line* *Doesn’t answer* *gets my questions ready for Ms Caresha* @YungMiami305 🤪"