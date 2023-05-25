Nicki Minaj Claims Yung Miami 'Borrowed' Her Popular Catchphrase
By Tony M. Centeno
May 25, 2023
Nicki Minaj turned Twitter upside down after she accused Yung Miami of swiping her popular catchphrase.
On Wednesday afternoon, May 24, the host of Caresha Please debuted the trailer for her upcoming episode featuring Summer Walker. In the body of her tweet, the City Girls rapper boasted that she and the R&B singer "got into some things" on her "favorite episode so far." Her post caught the attention of the leader of the Barbz, who claimed Caresha "borrowed" the aforementioned phrase. She even tagged REVOLT founder Sean "Diddy" Combs in her lengthy response.
*Hits @Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have “borrowed” a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase* Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my shit drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 🫠 talkin bout u got into some… https://t.co/NlHebw055s pic.twitter.com/0Hx4spaIUr— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 24, 2023
"*Hits @Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have 'borrowed' a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase*," Minaj tweeted. "Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my s**t drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 talkin bout u got into some thangssss. Um chile, anyways, so…😂🤣"
"Nicki @NICKIMINAJ what's really the problem???" Miami replied. "🤔 cause I definitely didn't get that from you LOL 😂 'let's get into some thing Chile' actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo."
Unlike her past beefs, the Queen rapper appeared to take the heated conversation into a different direction. Instead of adding fuel to the fire, Minaj offered Yung Miami to come on her "Queen Radio" show to discuss further. She was also prepared to go to Diddy with her concerns, but Caresha decided to accept the invitation.
"*stops typewriter* *Looks at the first legal draft* *rips it up*" Minaj wrote back. "*Hears puff desperately calling my line* *Doesn’t answer* *gets my questions ready for Ms Caresha* @YungMiami305 🤪"
*stops typewriter* *Looks at the first legal draft* *rips it up* *Hears puff desperately calling my line* *Doesn’t answer* *gets my questions ready for Ms Caresha* @YungMiami305 🤪 https://t.co/izzBXG3usq— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 24, 2023
Yeah I'm On my way to his house im Finna call you when I get there https://t.co/LwKxdZMyyl— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 24, 2023
The upcoming conversation between Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami could resolve all the misunderstandings between the "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" rapper and the City Girls. Last year, Minaj said she wasn't interested in collaborating with JT and Caresha after they reportedly made disparaging comments about her online a few years ago. JT was able to bury the hatchet with Minaj especially after she threw down on the "Super Freaky Girl (Remix)." Let's hope Yung Miami can do the same.