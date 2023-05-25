Nicki Minaj Claims Yung Miami 'Borrowed' Her Popular Catchphrase

By Tony M. Centeno

May 25, 2023

Nicki Minaj & Yung Miami
Photo: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj turned Twitter upside down after she accused Yung Miami of swiping her popular catchphrase.

On Wednesday afternoon, May 24, the host of Caresha Please debuted the trailer for her upcoming episode featuring Summer Walker. In the body of her tweet, the City Girls rapper boasted that she and the R&B singer "got into some things" on her "favorite episode so far." Her post caught the attention of the leader of the Barbz, who claimed Caresha "borrowed" the aforementioned phrase. She even tagged REVOLT founder Sean "Diddy" Combs in her lengthy response.

"*Hits @Diddy to advise him that a young lady on a show that appears on his network seems to have 'borrowed' a very popular #QueenRadio catch phrase*," Minaj tweeted. "Puff, who representing u these days chile? I got my s**t drafted in my HEAD B!CH @YungMiami305 talkin bout u got into some thangssss. Um chile, anyways, so…😂🤣"

"Nicki @NICKIMINAJ what's really the problem???" Miami replied. "🤔 cause I definitely didn't get that from you LOL 😂 'let's get into some thing Chile' actually is a gay slang Lmaooooo."

Unlike her past beefs, the Queen rapper appeared to take the heated conversation into a different direction. Instead of adding fuel to the fire, Minaj offered Yung Miami to come on her "Queen Radio" show to discuss further. She was also prepared to go to Diddy with her concerns, but Caresha decided to accept the invitation.

"*stops typewriter* *Looks at the first legal draft* *rips it up*" Minaj wrote back. "*Hears puff desperately calling my line* *Doesn’t answer* *gets my questions ready for Ms Caresha* @YungMiami305 🤪"

The upcoming conversation between Nicki Minaj and Yung Miami could resolve all the misunderstandings between the "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" rapper and the City Girls. Last year, Minaj said she wasn't interested in collaborating with JT and Caresha after they reportedly made disparaging comments about her online a few years ago. JT was able to bury the hatchet with Minaj especially after she threw down on the "Super Freaky Girl (Remix)." Let's hope Yung Miami can do the same.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.