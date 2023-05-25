Oath Keepers Founder Receives Lengthy Prison Sentence In January 6 Case

By Bill Galluccio

May 25, 2023

Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers
Photo: The Washington Post

A federal judge sentenced Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes to 18 years in prison following his conviction on seditious conspiracy charges for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

"You, sir, present an ongoing threat and a peril to this country and to the republic and to the very fabric of this democracy," Judge Amit Mehta told Rhodes before she handed down the sentence.

While Rhodes, who did not storm the Capitol Building on January 6, tried to distance himself from the events, prosecutors accused him of encouraging protesters to show up armed with rifles.

"On the 6th, they are going to put the final nail in the coffin of this Republic unless we fight our way out. With Trump (preferably) or without him, we have no choice," Rhodes wrote in a message to the Oath Keepers.

"They won't fear us until we come with rifles in hand," he wrote to the militia group in another message. Prosecutors also played a recording from after the January 6 riot in which Rhodes said that the protesters "should have brought rifles."

Rhodes' sentence is the longest handed down to a defendant convicted of being involved in the January 6 riot.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.