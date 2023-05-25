Supreme Court Rules Against EPA Over Clean Water Act Protections

By Bill Galluccio

May 25, 2023

US-JUSTICE-ENVIRONMENT-WETLANDS
Photo: Getty Images

The United States Supreme Court handed the Environmental Protection Agency a defeat in a unanimous ruling over the scope of waterways covered under the Clean Water Act.

The ruling comes in a case filed by Michael and Chantell Sackett, who sued the EPA after the agency stopped them from building a home on their property because it was too close to wetlands the EPA claimed authority to regulate.

In a 9-0 ruling, the Justices agreed that the EPA overstepped its bounds and ruled in favor of the Sacketts. However, the Justices were split 5-4 on how to define what bodies of water the EPA has authority over.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito ruled that the EPA can only regulate bodies of water if they have a "continuous surface connection" to major bodies of water.

"Understanding the CWA to apply to wetlands that are distinguishable from otherwise covered 'waters of the United States' would substantially broaden [existing statute] to define 'navigable waters' as 'waters of the United States and adjacent wetlands,'" Alito wrote.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a second opinion, saying that while he agreed with the merits of the case, he did not agree with the majority's opinion to redefine what waters are subject to the Clean Water Act. He warned their decision could have "significant repercussions for water quality and flood control throughout the United States."

Kavanaugh was joined by Justices Sonia SotomayorElena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.