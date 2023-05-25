This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pasta

Nobody can resist the sumptuous flavors of a good pasta dish, and you won't have to look far for it either. Most cities and towns have some kind of restaurant serving up these stellar menu items.

LoveFood has something special for all the pasta lovers out there. The website rounded up every state's top place to grab some amazing pasta. The entries range from traditional dishes to "inventive creations and new takes on the classics."

According to writers, Florida's best pasta dish is the crab raviolotti from Cafe Prima Pasta! Here's why they picked this delicious meal:

"Consistently rated one of the best Italian restaurants in the state, Cafe Prima Pasta delivers delicious homemade pasta and has been doing so for the past couple of decades. Their crab raviolotti (a miniature version of ravioli) is the star of the menu, though. It's filled with deliciously sweet crab meat and served in a creamy lobster sauce, so every bite is a perfect morsel of seafood flavor."