This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pasta

By Zuri Anderson

May 25, 2023

Spaghetti bolognese
Photo: Getty Images

Nobody can resist the sumptuous flavors of a good pasta dish, and you won't have to look far for it either. Most cities and towns have some kind of restaurant serving up these stellar menu items.

LoveFood has something special for all the pasta lovers out there. The website rounded up every state's top place to grab some amazing pasta. The entries range from traditional dishes to "inventive creations and new takes on the classics."

According to writers, Washington's best pasta dish is the saffron spaghetti bolognese from San Fermo! Here's why they picked this delicious meal:

"This traditional Italian restaurant uses locally sourced ingredients and offers a daily changing menu, which is small but perfectly formed. San Fermo's selection of pasta dishes is superb, but it's the saffron spaghetti bolognese, which customers say is truly something very special. The sauce blends pork and veal with rosemary, fennel and parmigiano reggiano. Delicious!"

If you're dying to try this dish, drop by 5341 Ballard Ave. NW in Seattle. They're available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Still hungry? Visit lovefood.com for a continued list of every state's best pasta restaurants.

