Feral Cat Terrorizes Florida Neighborhood, Leaves Two People Hospitalized

By Bill Galluccio

May 26, 2023

A Florida neighborhood is on edge after a stray cat has been terrorizing residents in Luraville. The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office warned that the cat has been stalking people and recently attacked two people, sending them to the hospital.

The attacks happened in a rural part of the town, which is a mix of farmland and heavily wooded areas.

Authorities did not provide details about their injuries or their condition.

Suwannee County Animal Control set up traps in the area but has not been able to catch the feral feline. Authorities said they do not know if the cat is infected with rabies and are advising people to be careful if they see stray cats wandering the streets.

"The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office Animal Control Division would like to warn anyone living in the area to be mindful of the feral cat or any other animals in the area that present signs of rabies," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Officials did not provide a description of the cat.

