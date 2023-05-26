Investigation Launched After Officer Shoots 11-Year-Old Who Called 911

A Mississippi police officer has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into the shooting of an 11-year-old boy who called 911.

Carlos Moore, an attorney for the victim's family, said the young boy, Aderrien Murry called 911 to report a domestic violence incident after the father of another one of Nakala Murry's children showed up at their house in the middle of the night.

Two officers from the Indianola Police Department responded just after 4 a.m. and kicked in the door before Nakala could open it. She told the officers that the man had left but said her three children were still inside.

Sgt. Greg Capers yelled that anybody in the home needed to come out with their hands up. Then, as Aderrien walked into the living room, Capers reportedly shot him in the chest.

The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he spent five days before being released.

"Justice needs to be done. This stuff cannot keep happening. My baby almost lost his life. He doesn't understand. I don't understand. It was scary. It was traumatic," Nakala said. "My daughter was in the house as well. My 3-year-old nephew stays with me as well. It could have been him running around a corner. He couldn't have took that bullet."

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling an investigation into the shooting.

"MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General's Office," the agency said.