Kodak Black Releases New Album & His Debut Short Film
By Tony M. Centeno
May 26, 2023
'Yak is back with a brand new album, and his first-ever short film.
On Friday, May 26, Kodak Black released his fifth studio album Pistolz & Pearlz via Atlantic Records. His latest body of work comes with 17 tracks including previously released songs like "No Love For a Thug." The Florida native tapped esteemed producers like Mike WiLL Made-It, ATL Jacob, Dundealonthetrack, Derek "Dyryk" Garcia and others to cook up the elite instrumentals. He also called on EST Gee and a few of his Sniper Gang artists VVNCE, Lil Crix, GorditoFlo and more to contribute to the record.
Along with the album, Kodak Black also delivered his debut short film The Don. In the film, Yak stars as a mob boss who's out to make money moves in South Florida. After growing hustling in the streets, the rapper is confronted by his uncle, played by actor Clifton Powell, who tries to steer him in a better direction. Kodak held special screenings of the film in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami. The 25-year-old attended an exclusive screening of the movie at the IPIC in North Miami Beach on Wednesday with his mother Marcelene Octave and brother John Wicks.
"Appreciate all the support," Kodak told the crowd after the film wrapped up. "Thanks a lot for supporting me, it's means a lot to me."
The Don debuts today exclusively on his YouTube channel. Check out his new album before you press play on his debut short film below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE