Kodak Black Releases New Album & His Debut Short Film

Along with the album, Kodak Black also delivered his debut short film The Don. In the film, Yak stars as a mob boss who's out to make money moves in South Florida. After growing hustling in the streets, the rapper is confronted by his uncle, played by actor Clifton Powell, who tries to steer him in a better direction. Kodak held special screenings of the film in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami. The 25-year-old attended an exclusive screening of the movie at the IPIC in North Miami Beach on Wednesday with his mother Marcelene Octave and brother John Wicks.



"Appreciate all the support," Kodak told the crowd after the film wrapped up. "Thanks a lot for supporting me, it's means a lot to me."