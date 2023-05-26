The song also arrived with its iconic music video. Directed by Mark Gerard with choreography by Fatima Robinson, the video allowed fans to witness Aaliyah transform from an ambitious teenaged R&B singer to an multifaceted artist and skilled dancer, who would eventually be bitten by the acting bug herself. In it, Timbaland and his crew ride through a hologram into a cave where Baby Girl and her crew awaited. A hawk appeared as a nod to her opening lyric "Boy... I been watchin' you like a hawk in the sky/And I thought you were my prey" before she busts out two major dance routines inspired by Hip-Hop and Flamenco.



Despite the popular soundbite, no babies actually appear in the video. In a recent interview, Timbaland actually revealed Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory was the inspiration for the beat. He also explained why he integrated a baby's laugh into the beat.



"So I was going through my effects sounds, and I heard this baby," Timbaland said. "Was it a baby, was it a chicken, there was a cow, there was Godzilla, this whole row. And this baby came across, and it was laughing, and that [one sound] wasn’t the whole thing. It was like [imitates four consecutive baby giggles]. I got to that one part, and as soon as the beat came on, I just hit the button. I didn’t think it was gonna work. I was talking to Aaliyah from where she was sitting on the couch, and I just hit the button and it was in key. Everything was perfect. I put it in the song and she said, “Oh that’s so cute!”



"Are You That Somebody?" is still considered one of Aaliyah's most commercially successful songs to date. It earned the late singer her first-ever Grammy Nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance. Her song also went on to inspire a generation of other artists from Jennifer Hudson to Drake, both of which have sampled elements of the record in the past.



Relive the iconic song on its 25th anniversary above. Rest in peace, Aaliyah.