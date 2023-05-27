National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Memorial Day Beach Conditions

As people flock to the beaches for Memorial Day Weekend, the National Weather Service has issued a warning about the possibility of dangerous conditions along the East Coast.

A non-tropical storm has been forming off the coast of Florida and Georgia and slowly moving north toward the Carolinas. The storm could bring high winds and flash floods. In addition, it could create high surfs and life-threatening rip currents.

"Coastal communities across the Southeast can expect strong and gusty winds, high surfs, in addition to life-threatening rip currents for much of the weekend," the National Weather Service said. "Boating conditions will also be quite treacherous with a storm warning issued by the Ocean Prediction Center/NWS Forecast Office in Charleston for the offshore waters of the Carolinas."

If you get caught in a rip current, the best thing you can do is to stay calm. Do not try to swim against the current. Instead, swim with the current along the shoreline until you break free. Once you are free from the rip current, swim toward the shore at an angle away from the current.

If you can't break free from the current, face the shore and call or wave for help.