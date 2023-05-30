Authorities Discover What Caused Venice Canals To Turn Fluorescent Green

By Bill Galluccio

May 30, 2023

TOPSHOT-ITALY-ENVIRONMENT-VENICE
Photo: Getty Images

Tourists and residents were shocked when the water near the iconic Rialto Bridge in Venice, Italy, turned bright green over the weekend. Authorities tested the water and found it was contaminated with fluorescein, a non-toxic organic dye used to identify leaks in underwater construction.

The local police said they are awaiting the results of additional tests and are conducting an investigation to determine who is responsible for turning the water green.

Investigators have not said how the chemical ended up in the water. While officials believe it could be the work of an environmental activist group, no organization has claimed responsibility.

A spokesperson for the group Ultima Generazione told CNN they were not responsible. Last weekend, the group claimed responsibility after members poured charcoal into the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

This was not the first time the Venice canals had turned green. In 1968, artist Nicolás García Uriburu used fluorescein to dye the water green to bring awareness to ecological issues facing the planet.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.