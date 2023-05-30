Scientists are warning people about "high amounts" of flesh-eating bacteria thriving in the massive seaweed blooms lurking on Florida beaches.

New research from Florida Atlantic University revealed that stinky Sargassum seaweed is interacting with plastic debris in the ocean to create a perfect breeding ground for Vibro vulnificus, which can cause life-threatening infections, according to NBC 6. Researchers found that these harmful bacteria have a unique ability to "stick" to microplastics.

“Our lab work showed that these Vibrio are extremely aggressive and can seek out and stick to plastic within minutes," Dr. Tracey Mincer said, who's a lead author on the study and an assistant professor of biology at FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College.

Marine experts raised alarms over these huge Sargassum blooms back in March, spanning thousands of miles and coating Florida waters and beaches with brown, unappealing seaweed. Decaying Sargassum can also harm ecosystems and cause respiratory issues for humans.

Vibro infects people through open wounds or by eating raw or undercooked seafood. Nearly 1 in 5 people die when infected by the bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While Sargassum normally facilitates all kinds of ecosystems, climate change and other environmental factors caused its population to explode over the last decade.

“I don’t think at this point, anyone has really considered these microbes and their capability to cause infections,” Mincer told reporters. “We really want to make the public aware of these associated risks. In particular, caution should be exercised regarding the harvest and processing of Sargassum biomass until the risks are explored more thoroughly.”