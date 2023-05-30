Flo Rida's House: Rapper To Take Over iHeartLand In Fortnite & On Roblox

By Taylor Fields

May 31, 2023

Get ready to scream "What A Night," because Flo Rida is taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on June 9th, and fans will be able to celebrate the song with him in the metaverse.

Flo Rida released "What A Night" last summer, and the song is ready to carry us all into summer 2023. The track samples The Four Seasons' iconic hit song "December, 1963 (Oh What I Night)."

During his exclusive iHeartLand show, Flo rida will be celebrating "What A Night," performing the song live, as well as a few other fan favorites. Fans can experience Flo Rida in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, June 9th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

If you're in Fortnite, check out Flo Rida's House where you can try your luck in an escape room-style game — travel through the star's game room, movie room, and finally, end up in iHeartLand's exclusive Fortnite backyard complete with a pool party feel featuring a photo station, outdoor stage and pool to collect gold and compete for the fastest time on the State Farm leaderboard. Don't forget to send a screenshot with your time to @AtlasCreativeFN on Twitter to appear on the leaderboard and try to steam Jake from State Farm's high score.

This is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.

And on iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator on Roblox, head over to Flo Rida's House in the State Farm Neighborhood to take on an epic scavenger hunt. Make sure to search each room to collect the letters F-L-O-R-I-D-A to earn daily rewards like a Flo Rida radio pet, Flo Rida hoverboard skin, a pair of Limited Edition Flo Rida Sunglasses you can wear, and more. Say hi to Jake from State Farm who will be stationed right outside of the house to welcome you and deliver the scavenger hunt details. Flo Rida's single "What A Night" will be added to the simulator’s sound field located at the entrance of Flo Rida’s House for users to find and collect.

Flo Rida’s House is available now for a limited time only in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox. Check it out now at iheartradio.com/iheartland.

