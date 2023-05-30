Flo Rida's House: Rapper To Take Over iHeartLand In Fortnite & On Roblox

Get ready to scream "What A Night," because Flo Rida is taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox on June 9th, and fans will be able to celebrate the song with him in the metaverse.

Flo Rida released "What A Night" last summer, and the song is ready to carry us all into summer 2023. The track samples The Four Seasons' iconic hit song "December, 1963 (Oh What I Night)."

During his exclusive iHeartLand show, Flo rida will be celebrating "What A Night," performing the song live, as well as a few other fan favorites. Fans can experience Flo Rida in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for two days only, starting Friday, June 9th at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

If you're in Fortnite, check out Flo Rida's House where you can try your luck in an escape room-style game — travel through the star's game room, movie room, and finally, end up in iHeartLand's exclusive Fortnite backyard complete with a pool party feel featuring a photo station, outdoor stage and pool to collect gold and compete for the fastest time on the State Farm leaderboard. Don't forget to send a screenshot with your time to @AtlasCreativeFN on Twitter to appear on the leaderboard and try to steam Jake from State Farm's high score.