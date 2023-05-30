Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem Release Video For New Song 'The Hillbillies'

By Tony M. Centeno

May 30, 2023

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar
Photo: Getty Images

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar pulled a fast one on fans after they unexpectedly released their new collaboration.

On Tuesday, May 30, the pgLang artists teamed up to release their new song "The Hillbillies" on YouTube. In the VHS-style music video, Keem and K Dot travel to notable places around the world from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles to London and beyond. In between scenes of their hilarious dance moves and flights on their private jet, they run into Tyler, The Creator, who appears to confirm the return of his beloved music festival by flashing a button that says "Camp Flog Gnaw 2023."

Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw music festival had been on a brief hiatus since its last event in 2019. The festival was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and hasn't been back ever since. Last year, Tyler's manager Chris Clancy confirmed the event wouldn't make a comeback just yet amid the success of Tyler's Call Me If You Get Lost album and his corresponding tour. however, he did hint that it "would be best to come back next year.”

"The Hillbillies" is the latest collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and his cousin Keem since they teamed up for "Savior" off Lamar's recent solo album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Prior to that, both rappers collaborated on Keem's "Family Ties" off his debut album The Melodic Blue. The 22-year-old won his first-ever Grammy award for Best Performance thanks to the record's star power.

Watch the music video for "The Hillbillies" below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.