Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw music festival had been on a brief hiatus since its last event in 2019. The festival was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and hasn't been back ever since. Last year, Tyler's manager Chris Clancy confirmed the event wouldn't make a comeback just yet amid the success of Tyler's Call Me If You Get Lost album and his corresponding tour. however, he did hint that it "would be best to come back next year.”



"The Hillbillies" is the latest collaboration between Kendrick Lamar and his cousin Keem since they teamed up for "Savior" off Lamar's recent solo album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Prior to that, both rappers collaborated on Keem's "Family Ties" off his debut album The Melodic Blue. The 22-year-old won his first-ever Grammy award for Best Performance thanks to the record's star power.



Watch the music video for "The Hillbillies" below.