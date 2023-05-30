Police Shoot At Driver Near Canadian Border Claiming To Have Explosives

By Bill Galluccio

May 30, 2023

Customs And Border Patrol Keep Watch At U.S.-Canada Border
Photo: Getty Images

A Maine State Trooper opened fire on a vehicle that was heading toward the Canadian border after the driver claimed to have a bomb.

Authorities said that the trooper tried to pull over the vehicle on Monday (May 29) morning. The driver refused to stop and continued driving north toward the U.S.-Canadian border.

When the driver, later identified as Tony Holford, 42, got to the border checkpoint, troopers ordered him to get out of his truck. He refused and continued to head toward Canada.

That's when Maine State Police Corporal Eric Paquette opened fire on Holford's truck. Holford was not injured in the shooting but got out of his vehicle and surrendered to the police. He was taken into custody and charged with aggravated reckless conduct, terrorizing, and failure to stop.

The border was temporarily closed while investigators cleared the scene.

Officials did not provide any details about a motive or the explosive device that Holford reportedly had.

