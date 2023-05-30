Two Inmates Break Out Of Jail Weeks After 4 Others Broke Out Of Same Prison

For the second time in a month, inmates have escaped from Raymond Detention Center in Mississippi. Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31, were reported missing during a headcount on Monday (May 29).

Officials said that the two men climbed into the ceiling above the jail's recreation room and crawled through the air ducts to escape.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said that guards discovered several items and a trail of blood near the facility's perimeter.

Spring had been at the prison since November and was being held on burglary charges and probation and parole violations. Lewis had been locked up since December on numerous charges, including DUI, possession of marijuana, felony fleeing, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities managed to locate Lewis on Monday night and returned him to the facility, where he will face additional charges for breaking out of the jail. Officials said they had no information on Spring's whereabouts and have asked the public for help locating him.

Last month, four inmates managed to break out of the same facility. One of the escapees killed a preacher before dying in a house fire during a standoff with the police. Another one of the men was found deceased in a truck at a New Orleans rest stop. The other two inmates were recaptured and taken back to jail.