WATCH: Chaos Erupts After Teen Jumps Off Cruise Ship, Goes Missing

A newly released video shows an 18-year-old high school graduate swimming in the ocean after jumping off a cruise ship in the Bahamas last week.

Cameron Robbins was celebrating his graduation with his friends on a trip to Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau. Hours after arriving, Robbins and his friends boarded the pirate-themed Blackbeard's Revenge sunset cruise ship. During the cruise, Robbins was apparently dared to jump into the water.

A video shows Robbins swimming in the water while his friends and other passengers don't seem too concerned. As the video continues, Robbins starts to drift away from the boat before disappearing into the darkness.

Unfortunately, that was the last time anybody saw Robbins.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to assist the Royal Bahamas Defence Force in searching for Robbins. After searching more than 325 square miles of the ocean over the course of several days, officials called off the search for the 18-year-old.

"U.S. Coast Guard District Seven deployed multiple search and rescue assets in response to an agency assistance request from our partners in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force. Our Coast Guard command center and aircrews based in Miami supported RBDF search and rescue efforts since the initial report Wednesday evening and continued through Friday evening," said Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Spado, Coast Guard liaison officer to the Bahamas. "We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family. We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins' family and friends."

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE