Aaron Rodgers Requested Packers Fire GM Before Asking For Trade: Report

Aaron Rodgers reportedly requested the Green Bay Packers fire general manager Brian Gutekunst before asking for a trade this offseason, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

Rodgers, who was traded to the New York Jets in April, is reported to have given the Packers an ultimatum during the 2021 offseason, with team president Mark Murphy refusing to comply with the request nor share it publicly at the time. The source claims the demand played a crucial role in the deterioration of Rodgers relationship with the team's front office, which resulted in two offseasons of speculation regarding his future before finally being traded in 2023.

The Packers sent Rodgers to the Jets as part of a blockbuster trade after the quarterback spent 18 seasons with the franchise. Rodgers had previously announced his intention to play for the Jets during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show prior to the completion of a deal.