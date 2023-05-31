Florida Mother Missing For 10 Months Found Safe In Ohio

A Florida mother who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found safe in another state, according to WFLA. The Cape Coral Police Department said Erica Johnson was discovered in Ohio on Saturday, May 27, though they didn't offer any more details about her return.

Johnson was last seen boarding a Grayhound bus traveling from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8, 2022, per WINK News. Surveillance pictures shared by police show the then 36-year-old mother with luggage, a travel pillow, and her pet rabbit. A family member who was letting Johnson rent a room in their home reported her missing six days later.