Florida Mother Missing For 10 Months Found Safe In Ohio
By Zuri Anderson
May 31, 2023
A Florida mother who disappeared nearly a year ago has been found safe in another state, according to WFLA. The Cape Coral Police Department said Erica Johnson was discovered in Ohio on Saturday, May 27, though they didn't offer any more details about her return.
Johnson was last seen boarding a Grayhound bus traveling from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8, 2022, per WINK News. Surveillance pictures shared by police show the then 36-year-old mother with luggage, a travel pillow, and her pet rabbit. A family member who was letting Johnson rent a room in their home reported her missing six days later.
UPDATE: 5-27-2023 @5:40 p.m. Ms. Johnson has been located in Ohio and is safe, thank you. https://t.co/4zi0ZO81UP— Cape Coral Police (@CapePD) May 27, 2023
About a month before Johnson went missing, her ex-husband told police she missed an appointment with her kids -- an unusual thing for her to do. On July 5, 2022, officers said Johnson went to work feeling unwell. Later that day, surveillance cameras spotted a co-worker dropping off Johnson at the bus stop in south Fort Myers around 4:30 p.m. She was seen again at the bus stop around 5:20 a.m. on July 8 when she departed on her unknown trip.
No word on Johnson's condition nor if authorities are going to reveal more information about her disappearance.