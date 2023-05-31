Man Arrested For Allegedly Using 'Duck Hunt' Gun To Rob Store

A North Carolina man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Kwik Stop. Police said that 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro stormed into the store wearing a mask, a wig, and a hooded sweatshirt. He was armed with a fake gun, which was a black-painted version of the light gun from the Nintendo game Duck Hunt, and pointed it at the clerk, demanding money.

The clerk handed over about $300, and Dalesandro fled before the police arrived.

They located him in a nearby Dollar General store with the light gun in his pants. He was detained and taken to the York County Detention Center. Officials have not said what charges Dalesandro is facing.

Duck Hunt was released in 1984 for the Nintendo Entertainment System and came with a plastic gun called the NES Zapper gun, which players could use to shoot at ducks on the screen.