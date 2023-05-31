Offset, Wiz Khalifa and other celebrities brought their children to catch the all-new Spider-Man film at the official premiere.



On Tuesday night, May 30, numerous artists flocked to the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles for the world premiere of Marvel's Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The "Clout" rapper hit the red carpet with his sons Jordan, Kody and baby Wave. Offset rocked a black and red outfit that resembles a fit Michael Jackson used to wear in the '90s. Wiz Khalifa also pulled up to the premiere wearing a cheetah print letterman jacket with his son Sebastian.

