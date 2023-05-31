Pharmacy Worker Accused Of Setting Up Pharmaceutical Truck Carjacking

By Bill Galluccio

May 31, 2023

Torshanaey Smith
Photo: Shelby County Jail

Authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, arrested a Walgreens worker accused of setting up a carjacking of a courier delivering prescription drugs.

The Memphis Police Department said that an employee of Hackbarth Delivery Services was carjacked on April 11 by Ladarious Shumpert at St. Francis Hospital in East Memphis. After being taken into custody, Shumpert told investigators that he planned the carjacking with the help of Torshanaey Smith.

He showed them text messages from Smith, which included photos of totes containing the drugs he was supposed to steal. Shumpert said that he was supposed to commit the robbery on April 10 but overslept. He contacted Smith and said he would steal the drugs the next day.

When Smith was taken into custody, she admitted to providing Shumpert with the information needed to carjack the drug courier. However, police said that while Smith was being arrested, she reset her phone, deleting the text message thread in which she planned the robbery with Shumpert.

Smith was charged with conspiracy to commit a carjacking and tampering with/fabricating evidence and released after posting an $8,000 bond.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.