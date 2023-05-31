Two High-Profile Republicans Plan To Enter 2024 Presidential Race

By Bill Galluccio

May 31, 2023

Mike Pence, Chris Christie
Photo: Getty Images

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are both planning to enter the 2024 presidential race next week.

Axios reported that Christie is expected to kick off his campaign next Tuesday (June 6) during a town hall at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire.

According to Fox NewsPence will kick off his 2024 Republican primary campaign the following day at an event in Des Moines, Iowa.

"We view this race as absolutely wide open, and Iowa is really going to solidify itself as the pivotal player," a person familiar with Pence's plans told NBC News. "It's a place that values Mike Pence's principles — traditional conservative principles — deep-rooted faith and uncommon character."

Christie and Pence will enter a crowded field, including former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

According to FiveThirtyEightTrump is currently leading the pack in national polls, with 54%. DeSantis is a distant second with 21%. Pence is currently polling at 5.4%, while Christie was not listed in the polls.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.