WATCH: Car Vaults 120 Feet Through The Air After Driving Up Tow Truck Ramp

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office released a wild video showing a car driving up the ramp of a flatbed tow truck parked on the highway and flying 120 feet through the air before slamming into another vehicle on the roadway.

Deputies were investigating an accident on the side of Highway 84 in South Georgia when a car on the opposite side of the highway came speeding toward a tow truck parked in the left lane. The car didn't try to slow down as it drove straight up the lowered ramp and "vaulted" 120 feet through the air. The car then slammed into another vehicle on the roadway and skidded another 23 feet down the highway before coming to a stop.

Authorities said that the driver survived the crash and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A Lowndes County deputy was also hospitalized with minor injuries after getting hit by debris from the crash.

Officials did not say why the driver did not slow down or change lanes. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.