Apparently, YG and Saweetie have been rumored to be dating for several months after fans spotted the couple at several locations. After she reportedly attended his birthday celebration in March, they were seen together again at festivals like Rolling Loud in L.A. and at Coachella. The rumors increased after The Jasmine Brand reported that both artists were spotted at Lala's Wafflehouse in Indio. The restaurant posted videos and photos of Saweetie after she paid the tab for five people.



The couple have known each other for quite some time. They first collaborated with each other in 2020 for "Money Mouf" alongside Tyga and again on Mozzy's 2022 track "In My Face" with 2 Chainz. The latter collaboration dropped a year after Saweetie split from her ex Quavo. They started dating in 2019 and lasted two years before they ended their relationship.