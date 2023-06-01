High School Seniors List Their School For Sale On Zillow

By Bill Galluccio

June 1, 2023

Empty school courtyard
Photo: Getty Images

A group of seniors decided they wanted to try to sell their high school as their senior prank. The students listed Meade High School in Fort Meade, Maryland, for sale on Zillow.

They listed the 20-bedroom, 15-bathroom school for a price of $42,069. The seniors said the price was a "steal" considering that it includes a private turf field and a large parking lot.

They also took some shots at their school, which they described as a "half-working jail."

"All 15 bathrooms come with sewage issues!" the listing said, according to Patch. "The school also comes with dangerous unfinished sections that could cost you your life!"

"Your neighbors are rodents and insects that will make you squeal!" they added. "The school comes with complementary trash-scented air freshener and water issues!"

The listing has since been removed from Zillow.

School officials were amused by the prank.

"This is incredibly creative advertising, but we are stunned that the listers so vastly underestimated the value of this prime real estate with amazing amenities," Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, told Patch. "Potential buyers surely will be flocking to snap this deal up, right? This won't be on the market for long."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.