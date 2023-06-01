Lil Durk Helps A Homeless Fan Get Off The Street With Heartwarming Gesture

“I got him a hotel room for him," Durk revealed. "You never know what people are going through. I’m finna walk up to him, let’s get it.”



Durk told his millions of followers that he booked a hotel room for Pedro that will house him for 30 days. He also hooked Pedro up with some money, a few gift cards and a brand new phone. Pedro sounded extremely appreciative for the artist's kind gifts. The grateful fan even joined him in the live for a few moments as Durk showed him love.



Pedro isn't the only fan that was impacted by Lil Durk's album. Another fan from Africa claimed Durk's music helped him find Allah and inspired him to convert to Islam. In a video that circulated online, you can see the fan kneeled down on a prayer mat while wearing an all-white thobe. Durk took to his Instagram Story to salute the fan.



“This what makes me feel good everything happens for a reason,” Durk wrote.



See the video below.