Lil Durk Helps A Homeless Fan Get Off The Street With Heartwarming Gesture
By Tony M. Centeno
June 1, 2023
Lil Durk was so touched by a homeless fan's love for his new song that he decided to help him get back on his feet.
On Wednesday, May 31, the Chicago native went live on Instagram as he visited a homeless man named "Pedro." Durk found out about Pedro after he went viral on social media for playing the music video for "All My Life" featuring J. Cole from a projector inside his tent. The Almost Healed rapper decided to track down the fan and help him out.
“So the homeless guy that was playing ‘All My Life’ in the tent," Durk said. "I found him and I’ma pull up on him."
Lil Durk Blessed A Homeless Man In LA With A Hotel Room For 30 Days, A Phone, And Some Cash After The Man Went Viral Watching Durk’s “All My Life”Video On A Projector In His Tent. pic.twitter.com/gSyfOo7MpF— Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) June 1, 2023
“I got him a hotel room for him," Durk revealed. "You never know what people are going through. I’m finna walk up to him, let’s get it.”
Durk told his millions of followers that he booked a hotel room for Pedro that will house him for 30 days. He also hooked Pedro up with some money, a few gift cards and a brand new phone. Pedro sounded extremely appreciative for the artist's kind gifts. The grateful fan even joined him in the live for a few moments as Durk showed him love.
Pedro isn't the only fan that was impacted by Lil Durk's album. Another fan from Africa claimed Durk's music helped him find Allah and inspired him to convert to Islam. In a video that circulated online, you can see the fan kneeled down on a prayer mat while wearing an all-white thobe. Durk took to his Instagram Story to salute the fan.
“This what makes me feel good everything happens for a reason,” Durk wrote.
See the video below.
Lil Durk reacts to one of his fans converting to Islam: “This what makes me feel good” 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BarFkuVtln— WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) May 31, 2023