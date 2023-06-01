North Carolina Man 'Almost Went Crazy' After Huge Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

June 1, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina is celebrating a massive win in the state lottery, one that he said was a long time coming.

"Sooner or later I knew I was going to win a big prize like this," said Fredrick French, of Charlotte.

French picked up his lucky $5 Lincoln scratch-off ticket from the Xpress Shop on Sunset Road, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. He couldn't believe his luck when he quickly discovered he won $200,000, so much so that his wife had to help calm him down from the sudden excitement.

"I almost went crazy," he said. "She had to get me a bottle of water to help me calm down."

According to lottery officials, the Lincoln game launched in September with six prizes of $200,000.

"I actually thought there weren't any more of the top prizes left on that one," said French. "I guess I know now."

Lucky for him, there were still a couple of the top prizes left. One of the $200,000 prizes still remains to be claimed. French went to lottery headquarters to claim his own prize, leaving with a grand total of $142,501 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? He told lottery officials he hopes to pay off his house, buy his wife a new car and share some of the prize with his kids.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.