"For the most part, I'm the type of person that will hear everybody out," Polo G explained. "Mikey, he came up to me and my little bro was like 'nah we ain't on that right now' but I was like 'nah let me hear him out.' I listened to the music and I thought that s**t was hard."



Following the announcement of his signing, CNN Mikey released his debut single through ODA called "For My People." The song, which was produced by Major 7, JHURLY and Omar Grand, details his dedication to his family and friend who supported him through the toughest times of his life. The ode to his gritty roots in South Toledo is laced with the sounds of guitar riffs and somber violin strings.



"Mama’s stuck, she’s overdosing, this one ain’t the first time," CNN Mikey raps on the track. "Every day I think about your death, I’m glad you still alive."



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE