Proposed Auto Safety Regulations To Require Automatic Braking In New Cars

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has proposed new auto safety rules that would require almost all new cars to come equipped with automatic emergency braking systems with pedestrian detection.

The agency said that the new rules would save at least 360 lives every year. In addition, they would reduce the number of injuries by at least 24,000.

"We've seen the benefits of the AEB system in some passenger vehicles already, even at lower speeds, and we want to expand the use of the technology to save even more lives. That's why our proposed rule would require all cars to be able to stop and avoid contact with a vehicle in front of them up to 62 miles per hour. And the proposal would require pedestrian AEB, including requiring that AEB recognize and avoid pedestrians at night," NHTSA Chief Counsel Ann Carlson said. "This proposed rule is a major safety advancement."

The proposed rules come after automakers failed to meet the terms of a voluntary agreement to put the systems in all new vehicles by last year.

"Today, we take an important step forward to save lives and make our roadways safer for all Americans," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "Just as lifesaving innovations from previous generations like seat belts and airbags have helped improve safety, requiring automatic emergency braking on cars and trucks would keep all of us safer on our roads."