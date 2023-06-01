WATCH: Tourist Gets Dangerously Close To A Bison To Take A Selfie

A new video shows a tourist at Yellowstone National Park getting dangerously close to a bison so she could take a selfie. In the video, the unidentified woman walks right up to the bison and pulls out her phone. Then, while standing just a few feet from the wild animal, the woman pulls out her cell phone and starts snapping photos.

Luckily, the bison seems uninterested in the woman and just sits there, chewing on grass. If the bison had attacked her, she could have suffered severe injuries. In addition, park officials would have had to euthanize the animal.

The National Parks Service advises all tourists to stay at least 25 yards away from most wild animals, such as bison and elk.

"The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car. Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk," the agency says.