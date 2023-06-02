Disturbing New Details About Jeffrey Epstein's Time In Prison Revealed

A trove of documents obtained by the Associated Press detail disturbing revelations about Jeffrey Epstein's time in a federal prison in New York City. The disgraced financier struggled to adapt to life behind bars during his 36 days in jail while awaiting trial for federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

After spending nearly a day in prison's general population, Epstein was moved to a special housing unit. While there, he complained about the orange jumpsuit he had to wear and felt he was being treated like a "bad guy" despite behaving well while behind bars. Whenever he met with his lawyers, he requested a brown jumpsuit.

The documents also detail his sleepless night and erratic behavior. During one incident, he sat in the corner of his cell, covering his ears because his toilet was broken and wouldn't stop running.

He also wrote a letter to Larry Nassar, the disgraced U.S. gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexually abusing over 100 athletes. The letter was returned to the prison but was not included in the trove of documents.

The documents note that Epstein's condition worsened after he was denied bail. Four days later, he was found on the floor of his cell with a bed sheet wrapped around his neck. He suffered minor injuries and did not require hospitalization. After that incident, he was placed on suicide watch.

The day before Epstein was found dead in his prison cell, he excused himself from a meeting with his lawyers to make a phone call. He told the guard he wanted to call his mother, who had been dead for 15 years.

The documents also provide stunning details into the poor conditions at the now-shuttered prison and information about how Epstein was able to end his life despite being under suicide watch.

Two guards, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were charged with lying on prison records for claiming they did their required checks on Epstein. Prosecutors said that Noel and Thomas were found to be sleeping on the job for at least two hours and failed to make the required rounds every 30 minutes.