12-Year-Old Girl Accused Of Starting Fire At Abandoned Mushroom Farm
By Zuri Anderson
June 5, 2023
A 12-year-old girl is facing several charges after authorities said she started a huge fire at an abandoned mushroom farm in Western Washington, according to KOMO. The juvenile was arrested for arson, assault, and unlawful imprisonment of another minor.
The blaze reportedly broke out on Wednesday, May 31 at Ostrom Mushroom farm in Lacey. Photos shared by Lacey Fire District 3 show large plumes of smoke and furious flames emerging from the facility. Reporters said it took several fire departments to finally douse the massive, two-alarm fire.
Lacey Police obtained Snapchat photos of the girl standing inside the burning building with a lighter in hand. These photos were sent to other students, and witnesses also corroborated her presence at the scene.
Additional pictures from the scene. Very large building with a significant fire load. This will be a multi-day event for LFD3 crews. pic.twitter.com/DCCpId0UdM— Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) June 1, 2023
The girl and her older sister were also caught on camera hitting another minor and dragging her up the stairs by the hair, according to court documents. The 12-year-old said the victim stole her phone, but the victim denied ever doing so. Prosecutors said the victim also suffered a fractured nose, a concussion, and an ankle injury from the attack.
On Friday, June 2, a judge ordered the 12-year-old girl to stay in juvenile detention, citing concerns for community safety, per KOMO. The suspect's bail was set at $25,000, and she was ordered not to have any contact with the victim.
The news station also spoke with the suspect's mother, who told reporters she's "at her wit's end" with her daughter. She didn't provide any specifics about the girl's past behavior.