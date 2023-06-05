A 12-year-old girl is facing several charges after authorities said she started a huge fire at an abandoned mushroom farm in Western Washington, according to KOMO. The juvenile was arrested for arson, assault, and unlawful imprisonment of another minor.

The blaze reportedly broke out on Wednesday, May 31 at Ostrom Mushroom farm in Lacey. Photos shared by Lacey Fire District 3 show large plumes of smoke and furious flames emerging from the facility. Reporters said it took several fire departments to finally douse the massive, two-alarm fire.

Lacey Police obtained Snapchat photos of the girl standing inside the burning building with a lighter in hand. These photos were sent to other students, and witnesses also corroborated her presence at the scene.