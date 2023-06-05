Anuel AA & El Alfa To Make Historic Performances At Rolling Loud Miami 2023

Rolling Loud is switching things up for the Hip-Hop festival's upcoming event in Miami.



On Monday, June 5, Rolling Loud announced that it has added Anuel AA and El Alfa to its lengthy lineup ahead of its eighth year in the 305. While Latin artists are no strangers to the epic music festival, Anuel AA will be the first reggaetón rapper to perform the rap-based event while El Alfa will be the first dembow artist to grace one of its various stages. The Puerto Rican MC will appear on Friday and the Dominican phenom will pull up on Saturday.