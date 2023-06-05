Anuel AA & El Alfa To Make Historic Performances At Rolling Loud Miami 2023

By Tony M. Centeno

June 5, 2023

Anuel AA & El Alfa
Photo: Getty Images

Rolling Loud is switching things up for the Hip-Hop festival's upcoming event in Miami.

On Monday, June 5, Rolling Loud announced that it has added Anuel AA and El Alfa to its lengthy lineup ahead of its eighth year in the 305. While Latin artists are no strangers to the epic music festival, Anuel AA will be the first reggaetón rapper to perform the rap-based event while El Alfa will be the first dembow artist to grace one of its various stages. The Puerto Rican MC will appear on Friday and the Dominican phenom will pull up on Saturday.

Anuel AA has worked with several Hip-Hop artists over the years like Meek Mill, Fat Joe, Cardi B and more. If he's kicking off the festival, there's no telling who he could bring out with him. Meanwhile, El Alfa has worked with artists like Becky G, Lil Jon and Black Eyed Peas. However, his fast-paced records straight out of the Dominican Republic are bound to keep the party going at the festival.

Rolling Loud Miami 2023 is set to return to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens July 21 - July 23. The headliners include Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott with special guest performances from Kodak Black, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert. Tickets are on sale now.

