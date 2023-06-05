Florida Man 'Still Freaking Out' After Scoring $1 Million Lottery Prize

A Florida man can't believe his luck after winning a massive prize from a popular Florida Lottery game. According to WFLA, 40-year-old Andrew Vander Wall of Naples won $1 million from playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game.

“It’s crazy!” Vander Wall told lottery officials. “I’m still freaking out.”

The lucky winner reportedly claimed his prize from the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, where he chose to take home $820,000. His odds of winning were 1-in-21,419,145.

Vander Wall purchased his winning scratcher from Circle K at 6615 Dudley Drive in Naples, according to the Florida Lottery. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

500X THE CASH features two top prizes of $25 million, 160 prizes of $1 million, and thousands more ranging from $1,000 to $50,000. As of Monday, June 5, one top prize remains, and 14 $1 million prizes are up for grabs.

The game's overall chances of winning are 1 in 4.5.