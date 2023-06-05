Norma Hunt, Widow Of Kansas City Chiefs Founder, Dead At 85

Norma Hunt, the widow of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, has died at the age of 85, her family announced in a statement released by the team on Sunday (June 4).

"Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind,'' the Hunts said in their statement. "Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease.

"Mom was steadfastly devoted to her family and fiercely passionate about her family's sports teams. She was by our father Lamar's side every step of the way -- from the merger of the AFL and the NFL to the formation of Major League Soccer, World Championship Tennis, the North American Soccer League, and their founding investment in the Chicago Bulls. She was the only person we knew who rivaled his love of sports. The two of them found such joy together, whether at home, or in stadium stands around the world.''