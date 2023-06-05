School Superintendent Accused Of Planning To Have Sex With 15-Year-Old

The superintendent of a Texas school district was arrested in part of an undercover sting. Harris County Constable Alan Rosen said that Itasca Independent School District Superintendent Michael Keith Stevens is facing charges of online solicitation of a minor.

In a video posted on Facebook, Rosen said that Stevens allegedly sent explicit photographs of himself to a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl from Houston. However, he was not talking to a teenager. Instead, he was actually talking to an undercover police officer.

"He sent pictures of his private parts and asked for nude videos and images in return," Rosen said. "He told the undercover investigator he was at work, and some of his disturbing photos appear to be taken in his office. And during the conversation, he was planning a trip to Houston to engage in sex acts."

Officials with the Itasca Independent School District said that they have suspended Stevens and named Keith Boles to serve as the Interim Superintendent.

The school district noted there are no allegations by students against Stevens.

"Last and more importantly, the Board is confident that based on all facts known to date, there are no connections between the allegations made against Mr. Stevens and students at Itasca ISD. Our students are safe and will continue to thrive and succeed with the dedicated attention and service brought by our outstanding parents and staff," the district wrote on Facebook.