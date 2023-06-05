Shakira Rumored To Be Dating Top Athlete

Shakira is now rumored to be dating top Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Columbian singer was once again spotted at Hamilton's race and spending time with him afterward this past weekend, TMZ Sports reports. Hamilton finished second in the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday (June 4) and was later photographed in a post-race brunch attended by numerous guests, including Shakira, who was seated next to him in the photo shared by TMZ Sports.

The singer had previously been spotted boating with Hamilton and others in Miami last month after attending the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix in a private box. Actor Tom Cruise was also spotted in the private box at the race, which sparked rumors of a romance between himself and the singer, which were quickly denied.