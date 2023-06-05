Shakira Rumored To Be Dating Top Athlete

By Jason Hall

June 5, 2023

F1 Grand Prix of Spain
Photo: Getty Images

Shakira is now rumored to be dating top Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The Columbian singer was once again spotted at Hamilton's race and spending time with him afterward this past weekend, TMZ Sports reports. Hamilton finished second in the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday (June 4) and was later photographed in a post-race brunch attended by numerous guests, including Shakira, who was seated next to him in the photo shared by TMZ Sports.

The singer had previously been spotted boating with Hamilton and others in Miami last month after attending the 2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix in a private box. Actor Tom Cruise was also spotted in the private box at the race, which sparked rumors of a romance between himself and the singer, which were quickly denied.

A video shared online also showed Shakira and Hamilton inside a Barcelona nightclub standing in front of Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Shakira announced the end of her marriage to former FC Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique in a joint statement shared in June 2022. Hamilton is one of Formula One racing's brightest stars, winning a joint-record seven World Drivers' Championship titles (tied with Michael Schumacher) and holding sole possession of the record for most wins (103), pole positions (103) and podium finishes, among numerous other accolades.

