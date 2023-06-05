Three Killed After Car Flies Off Road, Falls 500 Feet Into Quarry

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said that three people were killed when the driver of a 2022 Dodge Charger lost control and flew off the roadway, crashing into a quarry 500 feet below.

Officials identified the victims as Robert Grossnickle, 65, Kortney Angleberger, 28, and Rachel Willis, 23.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Todd Wivell told WJZ that motorists called 911 just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday (June 4) after noticing vehicle parts scattered the secluded road.

When deputies arrived, they found the heavily-damaged car in the quarry. One of the female victims was ejected from the car, while the other two occupants were found deceased inside the vehicle. He did not say who was driving the car or the relationship between the victims.

Officials said that the car was going at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash. They have not determined what caused the driver to lose control and said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Residents who live near the crash told WJZ that drivers routinely speed through the curvy, secluded roads near the quarry.

"The young kids hang out around that little area," Kevin Whittaker said. "So, they do the burnouts and stuff when nobody is around and stuff. So that's kind of a secluded road."