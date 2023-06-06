"S**t hurt me no cap , feel like a person passed away," he continued. "I love my dog he was so smart and laid back !! I have so many items and memories of Trappy , can’t believe I won’t hear you snoring no more , I know for a fact we influenced many people to try to get a dog that looked and acted like you , it could never be another Trappy that’s was so sad to me 😔😔💙😓😓I l loved my dog more than some people I know."



2 Chainz's dog had a real following on social media. Since the rapper launched his dog's Instagram, Trappy gained nearly 75K followers thanks to photos of him living life with his family at movie premieres and even inside the studio. Much like his owner, Trappy also met plenty of other artists during his life including Snoop Dogg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, J Balvin and plenty more. He also met other celebrity pooches like Megan Thee Stallion's frenchie 4oe, who he met in 2019.



Rest in peace, Trappy S. Goyard. See some of the best moments 2 Chainz had with his frenchie over the years below.