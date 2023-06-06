2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup Revealed
By Taylor Fields
June 6, 2023
The iHeartRadio Music Festival is returning to Las Vegas on September 22nd and 23rd and it is set to be an epic weekend as many of music's biggest bands and artists take over the stage at T-Mobile Arena.
The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival will include performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the annual music mega event will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.
If you can't make it to Vegas this year, fans will be able to watch each night of the iHeartRadio Music Festival via Hulu, the Official Stream Destination. Performances will be livestreamed exclusively to Hulu subscribers at no additional cost, and highlights will be available on-demand on Hulu in the weeks following the event. The festival will also be broadcast live via iHeartRadio stations across the country across more than 150 markets, and on the iHeartRadio app.
Eligible Capital One cardholders will have priority access to presale tickets for the iHeartRadio Music Festival beginning Wednesday, June 14th at 10am PT/1pm ET through Friday, June 16th at 10am PT/1pm ET, or while presale tickets last. For presale tickets and more details, visit iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne. Eligible Capital One cardholders can also add a Capital One Access Pass to their purchase, to enjoy an exclusive cardholder pre-concert event featuring a private soundcheck performance by Fall Out Boy, plus complimentary food, drinks, and more. Capital One Access Passes are limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Additionally, when the presale period opens, eligible Capital One cardholders can also redeem their rewards for tickets, Capital One Access Passes, and special VIP packages on Capital One Entertainment while supplies last.
Tickets will be available to the general public on AXS.com beginning June 16th.
And throughout a summer-long on-air and online promotion, iHeartRadio station listeners across the country will have chances to win exclusive trips to Las Vegas where they will join thousands of other dedicated music fans to experience the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. For more details about the iHeartRadio Music Festival visit iHeartRadio.com/festival.