Elton John Wants You To 'Let Your Inner Elton Out' For A Good Cause

In a statement, Elton explained, "For years, HIV/AIDS has caused enormous pain across the world, but I pray that soon this epidemic will be a thing of the past. More than 30 years after I launched the Elton John AIDS Foundation, my passion for reaching everyone, everywhere with education and compassionate care is still as strong as ever. The Rocket Fund will turbo-charge our mission and reach those most at risk from this terrible disease. Now is the time. This epidemic has gone on too long. We must all act together to see AIDS defeated in our lifetimes."

Co-chairs of The Rocket Fund include Donatella Versave, Tani Austin, David Geffen, and David Furnish. Furnish added of the foundation's efforts, "The end of the HIV/AIDS epidemic is within sight, and The Rocket Fund is the push we need to finally cross the horizon. To end AIDS, we must make targeted investments that can level the playing field, by tackling the inequalities and stigma that prevent people from accessing the care they desperately need. By joining The Rocket Fund and our mission, you can help transform the future for millions of people globally."