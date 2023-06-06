Elton John Wants You To 'Let Your Inner Elton Out' For A Good Cause
By Taylor Fields
June 7, 2023
Elton John is encouraging everyone to release their "inner-Elton," and it's all for a good cause. The music icon introduced The Rocket Fund, a three-year program aimed at expediting life-saving efforts in combating the increasing prevalence of HIV. And with the launch of The Rocket Fund is a new challenge, encouraging everyone to let their #InnerElton out.
Anyone who participates in Elton's new challenge is being encouraged to express themselves authentically by posting photos of themselves across social media as they share their own take on the superstar's signature looks, and use the hashtag #InnerElton. Some celebrities have already released their #InnerElton, including JoJo Siwa, Brandi Carlile and more.
No matter who you are or who you love, everyone deserves to live free from fear and stigma. Let your #InnerElton out to help support the Elton John AIDS Foundation and take a stand to spread love and compassion!— Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) June 5, 2023
To learn more, get involved + donate visit: https://t.co/nM5tcAXgg0 pic.twitter.com/ZGmJBuacpE
In a statement, Elton explained, "For years, HIV/AIDS has caused enormous pain across the world, but I pray that soon this epidemic will be a thing of the past. More than 30 years after I launched the Elton John AIDS Foundation, my passion for reaching everyone, everywhere with education and compassionate care is still as strong as ever. The Rocket Fund will turbo-charge our mission and reach those most at risk from this terrible disease. Now is the time. This epidemic has gone on too long. We must all act together to see AIDS defeated in our lifetimes."
Co-chairs of The Rocket Fund include Donatella Versave, Tani Austin, David Geffen, and David Furnish. Furnish added of the foundation's efforts, "The end of the HIV/AIDS epidemic is within sight, and The Rocket Fund is the push we need to finally cross the horizon. To end AIDS, we must make targeted investments that can level the playing field, by tackling the inequalities and stigma that prevent people from accessing the care they desperately need. By joining The Rocket Fund and our mission, you can help transform the future for millions of people globally."