If Your Car's Key Fob Signal Is Weak, You Can Use Your Head As An Antenna

Not too long ago, any time you wanted to lock or unlock your car, you had to take out the key, put it in the door and turn it, however, thanks to the invention of the key fob, that is no longer the case. Now, you can just point your remote at the car, press a button and your vehicle locks and unlocks.

Unfortunately, the remote only works up to a short distance of 15 to 50 feet or so, which means that if you walk too far down the street and realize you forgot to lock up, you'll have to turn around and head back a bit. It also means that if you can't find your car in a large lot, you'll have to be pretty close to it to hear it beep when you push a button. It turns out though, there is a way to amplify the range of the fob, and the tool you need to do it is always with you. That's because it can be accomplished with your head.

The Museum of Science in Boston shared a video on Facebook explaining how it works. You essentially use your head as an antenna. The key fobs work by sending out a short range radio signal. The water in your head can boost that signal since the electromagnetic waves from the car remote interact with the water molecules in your head. That causes them to move around and create a wave that adds to the waves from the remote, amplifying them and increasing their range.

Just by holding the fob against your head when you press a button on it, it makes a difference, and the video shows it in action.